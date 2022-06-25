From BME Encyclopedia

(Difference between revisions)

Revision as of 15:28, 25 June 2022 (view source) Jen ← Older edit Latest revision as of 15:33, 25 June 2022 (view source) Jen (3 intermediate revisions by one user not shown) Line 5: Line 5: |birthdate = April 18, [[1980]] |birthdate = April 18, [[1980]] |birthplace = Illinois, USA |birthplace = Illinois, USA − |deathdate = June, [[2022]] + |deathdate = June 24 , [[2022]] |occupation = BME CEO |occupation = BME CEO |website = http://www.bme.com/iam/rachel/ |website = http://www.bme.com/iam/rachel/ }} }} + ==Biography== '''Rachel Larratt''' (born April 18, [[1980]]) owns [[BME]]. As a non-traditional business, she's the closest thing BME has to a CEO and CFO, and prior to BME, she had a much more powerful job reorganizing Telecommunications companies. She organizes [[BMEfest]] and was responsible for the concept and all aspects of organizing the very successful [[ModProm]]. '''Rachel Larratt''' (born April 18, [[1980]]) owns [[BME]]. As a non-traditional business, she's the closest thing BME has to a CEO and CFO, and prior to BME, she had a much more powerful job reorganizing Telecommunications companies. She organizes [[BMEfest]] and was responsible for the concept and all aspects of organizing the very successful [[ModProm]]. Rachel is a photographer and has photographed several [[BME]] events. Rachel is a photographer and has photographed several [[BME]] events. − She can be found on [[IAM]] as [http://bme.com/iam/Rachel/ iam:Rachel] (previously iam:MiL0). She can be found on [[IAM]] as [http://bme.com/iam/Rachel/ iam:Rachel] (previously iam:MiL0). + + Rachel passed away June 24, [[2022]] ==Trivia== ==Trivia== Line 26: Line 28: ==External Links== ==External Links== − :* [http://MiL0.com MiL0.com photolog]<br> + :* [http://news. bme .com/wp-content/uploads/2008/09/pubring/20040713.html Montreal Tattoo Convention 2004 Report]<br> − :* [http://news. bmezine .com/wp-content/uploads/2008/09/pubring/20040713.html Montreal Tattoo Convention 2004 Report]<br> + :* [http://news. bme .com/2004/06/01/jeweleye-sung-to-the-tune-of-goldfinger-the-publishers-ring/ Jewel Eye], [[BME]] article − :* [http://news. bmezine .com/2004/06/01/jeweleye-sung-to-the-tune-of-goldfinger-the-publishers-ring/ Jewel Eye], [[BME]] article + [[category: BME Staff|Larratt, Rachel]] [[category: BME Staff|Larratt, Rachel]]

Latest revision as of 15:33, 25 June 2022

Rachel Larratt Birth Date April 18, 1980 Birth Place Illinois, USA Death Date June 24, 2022 Occupation BME CEO Website http://www.bme.com/iam/rachel/





edit] Biography

Rachel Larratt (born April 18, 1980) owns BME. As a non-traditional business, she's the closest thing BME has to a CEO and CFO, and prior to BME, she had a much more powerful job reorganizing Telecommunications companies. She organizes BMEfest and was responsible for the concept and all aspects of organizing the very successful ModProm.

Rachel is a photographer and has photographed several BME events.

She can be found on IAM as iam:Rachel (previously iam:MiL0).

Rachel passed away June 24, 2022

edit] Trivia