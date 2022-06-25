Rachel Larratt
'''Rachel Larratt''' (born April 18, [[1980]]) owns [[BME]]. As a non-traditional business, she's the closest thing BME has to a CEO and CFO, and prior to BME, she had a much more powerful job reorganizing Telecommunications companies. She organizes [[BMEfest]] and was responsible for the concept and all aspects of organizing the very successful [[ModProm]].
Rachel is a photographer and has photographed several [[BME]] events.
She can be found on [[IAM]] as [http://bme.com/iam/Rachel/ iam:Rachel] (previously iam:MiL0).
==Trivia==
==External Links==
Latest revision as of 15:33, 25 June 2022
|Rachel Larratt
|Birth Date
|April 18, 1980
|Birth Place
|Illinois, USA
|Death Date
|June 24, 2022
|Occupation
|BME CEO
|Website
|http://www.bme.com/iam/rachel/
[edit] Biography
Rachel Larratt (born April 18, 1980) owns BME. As a non-traditional business, she's the closest thing BME has to a CEO and CFO, and prior to BME, she had a much more powerful job reorganizing Telecommunications companies. She organizes BMEfest and was responsible for the concept and all aspects of organizing the very successful ModProm.
Rachel is a photographer and has photographed several BME events.
She can be found on IAM as iam:Rachel (previously iam:MiL0).
Rachel passed away June 24, 2022
[edit] Trivia
- Rachel lived in Los Angeles, is a SAG member, and has a speaking role in the Hollywood movie Clerks 2, directed by cult filmmaker Kevin Smith.
- Rachel drove a customized Lotus Elise and was an endurance road rally racer. She has podium finishes in every rally series she has entered.
- Rachel helped design the LodgeNet system used by many hotels to serve movies and entertainment.
- Rachel's mother is a horse trainer, and her brother is one of the top jockeys in the world.