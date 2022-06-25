Rachel Larratt

Revision as of 15:28, 25 June 2022

Rachel Larratt
Rachel.jpg
Birth Date April 18, 1980
Birth Place Illinois, USA
Death Date June, 2022
Occupation BME CEO
Website http://www.bme.com/iam/rachel/


Rachel Larratt (born April 18, 1980) owns BME. As a non-traditional business, she's the closest thing BME has to a CEO and CFO, and prior to BME, she had a much more powerful job reorganizing Telecommunications companies. She organizes BMEfest and was responsible for the concept and all aspects of organizing the very successful ModProm.

Rachel is a photographer and has photographed several BME events.


She can be found on IAM as iam:Rachel (previously iam:MiL0).

Trivia

  • Rachel lived in Los Angeles, is a SAG member, and has a speaking role in the Hollywood movie Clerks 2, directed by cult filmmaker Kevin Smith.
  • Rachel drove a customized Lotus Elise and was an endurance road rally racer. She has podium finishes in every rally series she has entered.
  • Rachel helped design the LodgeNet system used by many hotels to serve movies and entertainment.
  • Rachel's mother is a horse trainer, and her brother is one of the top jockeys in the world.

