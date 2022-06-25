From BME Encyclopedia

Rachel Larratt (born April 18, 1980) owns BME. As a non-traditional business, she's the closest thing BME has to a CEO and CFO, and prior to BME, she had a much more powerful job reorganizing Telecommunications companies. She organizes BMEfest and was responsible for the concept and all aspects of organizing the very successful ModProm.

Rachel is a photographer and has photographed several BME events.



She can be found on IAM as iam:Rachel (previously iam:MiL0).

