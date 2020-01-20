Pain Olympics

The '''Pain Olympics''' was an event that occurred at a couple of the [[BMEFest]] parties. It was a ''competition'' to see who had the highest pain tolerance and involved things like play piercing.  
 
The '''Pain Olympics''' was an event that occurred at a couple of the [[BMEFest]] parties. It was a ''competition'' to see who had the highest pain tolerance and involved things like play piercing.  
The viral video that circulates the Internet, entitled "Pain Olympics", is a fake video and not related to the event above.
  
 
