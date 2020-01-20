Pain Olympics
The Pain Olympics was an event that occurred at a couple of the BMEFest parties. It was a competition to see who had the highest pain tolerance and involved things like play piercing.
The viral video that circulates the Internet, entitled "Pain Olympics", is a fake video and not related to the event above.