A eunuch, or eu, is a castrated male — one who has had his testicles removed. Most people do this for medical reasons but some do it voluntarily.

Eunuchs are at risk of developing osteoporosis so they must take Hormone Replacement Therapy, which artificially replaces testosterone lost by removing the testicles.

It is of course common to refer to a man with the title "Mr." (short for mister), and a woman with the titles "Ms.", "Mrs.", or "Miss". The title "Eu." is used when referring to a Eunuch.

"Ten years ago we called him 'Mr. Jones,' but since the operation, we call him 'Eu. Jones.'"

There is no known historical basis to this term.

Risks

Osteoporosis

Loss of libido

Erectile dysfunction

Reduced muscle strength