Eunuch
From BME Encyclopedia
(Difference between revisions)
|
m (removed the "see also" eu. as it was just a redirection to this same page and was therefor without a point)
|
(→External links)
|Line 23:
|Line 23:
==External links==
==External links==
|−
*[http://www.eunuch.org
|+
*[http://www.eunuch.org/ The Eunuch Archive]
*[http://news.bme.com/wp-content/uploads/2008/09/pubring/talula/20030606.html The Eunuch in You: My name is Talula and I am a Eunuch]
*[http://news.bme.com/wp-content/uploads/2008/09/pubring/talula/20030606.html The Eunuch in You: My name is Talula and I am a Eunuch]
*[http://news.bme.com/wp-content/uploads/2008/09/pubring/people/A10101/talula/index.html BME interview: Talula: A Eunuch]
*[http://news.bme.com/wp-content/uploads/2008/09/pubring/people/A10101/talula/index.html BME interview: Talula: A Eunuch]
Latest revision as of 16:34, 21 May 2020
A eunuch, or eu, is a castrated male — one who has had his testicles removed. Most people do this for medical reasons but some do it voluntarily.
Eunuchs are at risk of developing osteoporosis so they must take Hormone Replacement Therapy, which artificially replaces testosterone lost by removing the testicles.
It is of course common to refer to a man with the title "Mr." (short for mister), and a woman with the titles "Ms.", "Mrs.", or "Miss". The title "Eu." is used when referring to a Eunuch.
"Ten years ago we called him 'Mr. Jones,' but since the operation, we call him 'Eu. Jones.'"
There is no known historical basis to this term.
[edit] Risks
- Osteoporosis
- Loss of libido
- Erectile dysfunction
- Reduced muscle strength