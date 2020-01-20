Encyclopedia Copyright

From BME Encyclopedia

The BME Encyclopedia is officially copyright 1994-2020 by BME.com, with individual entries having shared copyright between BME and the entry's author(s). For specific information on author credit and who added what, you can click the "history" link on all entries.

If you would like to use text from the BME Encyclopedia, please quote it with proper credit. Any longer/extended use of text or photos from the encyclopedia must be confirmed first in writing (ie. you can't copy whole entries onto another website, but you can use them in an article if cited). There are no restrictions to linking to specific entries, but please do not hotlink directly to images.

Photos from this encyclopedia may not be used elsewhere on the Internet without specific permission.

Print use is permitted for academic purposes as long as a credit to BME.com is included. For commercial use please contact BME.